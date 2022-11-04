SC Lottery
Arrest made in Charleston apartment complex shooting that injured 4 teens

Damoreion Tyshawn Smiley, 18, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a...
Damoreion Tyshawn Smiley, 18, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, jail records show.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has made an arrest in an October shooting that injured four teenagers.

Damoreion Tyshawn Smiley, 18, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, jail records show.

Police responded at 3:24 a.m. Sunday to the Orleans Gardens Apartments in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive after several 911 calls about a shooting.

Police said the victims of the shooting are 15, 17, 18 and 19 years old. Three of them are male and one is female, Sgt. Lee Mixon said.

All four were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Smiley was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. He is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

