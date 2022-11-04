SC Lottery
Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for ‘takeout dogs’

Miss Pettigrew, a 2-year-old female, has been at Charleston Animal Society for more than 100...
Miss Pettigrew, a 2-year-old female, has been at Charleston Animal Society for more than 100 days.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home.

The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal.

Adopters can also bring in their pizza box-top and receive a pizza party.

The flyers will be distributed in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.

