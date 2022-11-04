Charleston Church honors first black Citadel graduate through ministry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agape Inner City Community Church in downtown Charleston is honoring the first black graduate of the Citadel by naming their outreach kitchen after him.

Charlie D. Foster graduated from the Citadel in 1970. He went on work for the Army in Maryland and eventually moved to Texas where he died in 1986.

In a ceremony Friday, people who knew Foster shared memories of him and talked about how he paved the way for success as a black man from the heart of Charleston. Faith and community leaders say the Charlie Foster Galley, named in his honor, is all about creating a strong community so other young black students can go on to be as successful as Foster.

Mayor John Tecklenburg attended a portion of the ceremony and praised the work faith leaders are doing in the Eastside neighborhood.

“The real meaning of Agape is right here and the things that we can do for our community here are going to be terrific… So I just join in the celebration and uplifting we will bring to Charleston and the east side in this community,” Tecklenburg said.

The Charlie Foster Galley is in the Agape Church on East Bay Street. It will soon be home to fellowship events for neighborhood students who can learn from city leaders the skills they need to go on to colleges and careers.

Leaders say the problem they see in black Charleston youth is that many grow up with fear and distrust of authority figures. They want to change the narrative so that gifted young black students listen to their callings to become strong community leaders like Foster. The kitchen will soon serve groups of young neighborhood students while they share a meal with public servants to build trust and relationships.

The goal of the program is to build relationships equipping the students with what they need for successful college educations and careers. Many Citadel graduates at the dedication thanked Foster for his first steps.

“I don’t know if I would be where I am today without Charlie Foster. I don’t know if I would have been taken into the Citadel. I don’t know if I would have married the young lady that I married. I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t have the job I have today,” Col. Robert Pickering Jr., Citadel Class of 1994, says.

Agape Church leaders hope to teach young minds about the importance of people like Foster throughout history and build their character and courage.

“It took courage. An inordinate amount of courage, to go into an environment that no one had been in that he could talk to about it. No one could tell him what he was going to experience,” Bruce Alexander, Citadel Class of 1982, says.

