Charleston Co. Sheriff requests $2M to increase pay rates, help address vacancies

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County’s Sheriff is asking county council for millions of dollars to help make the department’s pay rates more competitive.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said there’s just over 100 vacancies in the detention center and 44 vacancies for deputies.

The starting pay for people who work in the detention center is the lowest in the Tricounty, where deputies make just over $36,500 when starting out.

She also said some deputies are having to respond to calls by themselves, and the department cannot keep operating with how stretched they have become.

Graziano asked county council Thursday night for around $2 million to bump the pay rate of a deputy from just under $40,000 to over $47,000 and just over $41,000 for detention deputies.

She also said the starting pay rate in the sheriff’s office hasn’t been raised since 2017.

“We’re not able to grow or move forward in the agency until we fill those vacancies, so the vacancies are going to have an effect on service if we don’t do something now,” Graziano said. “It’s like we’re trying to put a Band-Aid on a hemorrhage, and it just doesn’t work like that. We have to do it now.”

Graziano hopes the department will get the money to increase pay in January.

She said they are willing to make changes to their budget to increase pay if that becomes necessary.

