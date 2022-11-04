Coroner identifies man killed in Hollywood house fire

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 71-year-old man who was discovered inside a Hollywood home after a fire Thursday night.

Walter Pittman Jr. died at his home from injuries sustained during the fire, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they responded with firefighters around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to a fire at 5781 Edgar Tumbleston Road.

Responding crews said they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The remains were later found inside the burned home.

Investigators said electricity had been shut off at the home and there was no evidence of foul play or arson at this time.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.