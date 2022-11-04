SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies man killed in Hollywood house fire

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after discovering the remains of a person inside a home in Hollywood destroyed by fire.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 71-year-old man who was discovered inside a Hollywood home after a fire Thursday night.

Walter Pittman Jr. died at his home from injuries sustained during the fire, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they responded with firefighters around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to a fire at 5781 Edgar Tumbleston Road.

Responding crews said they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The remains were later found inside the burned home.

Investigators said electricity had been shut off at the home and there was no evidence of foul play or arson at this time.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed east of the Bahamas Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic, expected to impact Lowcountry this week
Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Douglas Shultz (left), Jamie Jones (center) and Tanner Lowes (right) were arrested Friday after...
Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to a man being arrested on...
Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic, expected to impact Lowcountry this week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County deputies investigate pair of Sunday shootings
CARTA is just one of many groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls on election day...
Multiple groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls Tuesday