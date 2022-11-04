Dog recovering at Upstate shelter after being ‘shot and left for dead’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said their shelter recently took in a dog that was in desperate need of help after being shot somewhere in south Georgia.

Officials said even though the shelter was full when someone told them about Nate, they found a way to take him in and treat his wounds.

According to officials, x-rays revealed that Nate’s leg was shattered and would sadly need to be amputated. They added that he was also suffering from heartworms.

Despite his situation, workers at the shelter say Nate is a sweet and positive puppy who loves everyone he meets. They added that Nate is young, and his prognosis is good! He is currently recovering well and receiving treatment for his heartworms.

Anyone who would like to donate to Nate’s treatment or the fund that the Humane Society uses to take care of cases like Nate’s can visit Greenville Humane Society.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.