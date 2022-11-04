Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the two people who died in a Friday morning crash.

Breanna Sison, 26, of Summerville died at approximately 8:24 a.m. at the scene from injuries she suffered in the crash, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Christian Tito, 29, of Cottageville was a passenger of a different vehicle. Tito was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 10 a.m., Brouthers said.

The crash happened at 7:48 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17A near Summers Drive.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says an Acura sedan and a Hyundai SUV were traveling north when a southbound Honda van collided with the sedan. Then, the Hyundai and the Honda collided.

Officials say a passenger in the Hyundai and the driver of the Honda were killed in the crash. The driver of the Hyundai and two additional passengers were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Acura was not hurt, Pye says.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

