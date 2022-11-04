SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Fatal crash closes Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a head-on collision left one person dead and...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to Dorchester County officials.

Michelle Mills, spokesperson for Dorchester County, says a head-on collision left one person dead and another person hurt. The crash happened three miles south of Clubhouse Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Officials responded to a fatal three-vehicle crash in the area at 7:48 a.m. Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

