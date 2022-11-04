SC Lottery
Free medical clinic expands service areas

Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic on Johns Island is expanding its service area for uninsured residents.
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic on Johns Island is expanding its service area for uninsured residents.

Previously they only served those living or working on Johns, James, or Wadmalaw Islands, Folly Beach and those who serve Downtown Charleston’s hospitality industry.

Barrier Islands Medical Director, David Peterseim, says he’s excited to welcome those who live or work in Megget, Ravenel, Hollywood and Walterboro.

About 1,000 patients enter the clinic annually to receive some of the many free services from gynecology to optometry.

Peterseim says he wants to see more patients, but he believes they aren’t full because people fear they might be judged for being uninsured.

“We are here because we know that we can figure out what’s wrong, we can get them to the next steps that they need, we can help them start a medical home if they don’t have one already, and we can monitor them throughout their healing process for as long as they qualify for care,” Peterseim says.

Besides living or working in the required service area a person must be uninsured and earn at or below 299% of the federal poverty line.

From the front desk staff to the physicians, Barrier Islands is run by volunteers, all of which are trained, medical professionals.

The clinic is completely free, open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. They are located at 3226 Maybank Hwy building C, Johns Island, SC 29455.

If you are interested in becoming a patient, volunteering, or learning more click here.

