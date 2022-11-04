Help Charleston Animal Society win a Land Rover Defender
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has been named a finalist in the Animal Welfare Category of the second annual Land Rover “Defender Service Awards.”
It honors organizations impacting their community.
Charleston Animal Society could win a new Land Rover Defender for its animal disaster response efforts, if it receives the most votes from the public.
You can vote once a day until Nov. 6. Click here to vote.
