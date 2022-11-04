SC Lottery
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is back

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is described as a “rich vanilla flavor loaded with...
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is described as a “rich vanilla flavor loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.”(Walmart/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is back by popular demand this holiday season.

The sweet treat debuted last year when Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie teamed up to turn the fan-favorite snack into an ice cream.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is described as a “rich vanilla flavor loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.”

For the second year in a row, pints will be available exclusively at Walmart starting Nov. 1 and will cost $2.50.

According to a press release, since the ice cream sold out quickly last year, Little Debbie is doubling up on the number of pints shipped to all Walmart stores this year.

