SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies, missing son presumed dead

Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going missing in October. (Source: WTOC)
By WRDW Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A Georgia family has suffered several tragic losses just in the last month.

WRDW reports Henry Moss Jr. lost his father this week in a hit-and-run crash near Highway 23.

Burke County sheriff’s deputies said they found 61-year-old Henry Dale “Bubba” Moss Sr. dead early Wednesday morning.

Earlier this week, the Chatham County Police Department said investigators believed Moss Jr.’s 20-month-old son, Quinton, is dead after he went missing in October.

Authorities said they have launched an extensive search operation for the boy’s remains in a landfill, where they believe his body ended up after being placed in a dumpster.

According to officials, Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, remains a suspect in the boy’s death while the investigation remains ongoing.

Between these incidents, the Moss family reported that Moss Jr.’s mother died last week.

“To say that my family has been through it in the past month would be an understatement,” Kaylyn Clifton, a relative, wrote on social media.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Tardiff, 34, was arrested and charged by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on...
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m.
Deputies: Teen injured in Ladson shooting
The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash
Open businesses in West Ashley as fan favorite restaurants close.
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry

Latest News

The Berkeley County School District continues to work to accommodate the growing population in...
Berkeley County School District continues to work to accommodate growth
The number of vacant teaching jobs in South Carolina schools has been rising in recent years,...
Exit survey details why so many SC teachers are leaving their jobs
FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at...
LAPD captain’s allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with head coach Steve Nash, right, during...
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay