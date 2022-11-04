SC Lottery
North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls resigns

North Charleston head coach Devon Smalls resigned on Friday after 5 years with the Cougars(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls announced he is resigning from the position with a social media post on Friday afternoon.

Smalls, who was named the head coach of the Cougars in February of 2018, spent 5 seasons at North Charleston with a combined record of 12-32.

North Charleston went 3-7 in 2022 and failed to make the playoffs.

“My decision to step away from coaching is simply a family decision” Small said in his post. “I am very thankful for the opportunity given to be your Head Football Coach and I hope that my tenure at North Charleston High School made a difference in the lives of the young men I coached.”

North Charleston becomes the 2nd school in the Lowcountry to have a head coaching position open after Colleton County fired Kris Howell on Tuesday.

