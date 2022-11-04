Philip Simmons falls in 3-A volleyball state finals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - An amazing season for the Philip Simmons volleyball team ended on Thursday night just one win shy of a state championship.

The Iron Horses, playing in the state finals for the first time, fell to Wren 3 sets to 0 at Dreher High School.

Philip Simmons season ends at 38-5-2.

The Lowcountry squad knew going in this would be a tough match up.

“You saw how big they were.” Philip Simmons head coach Jay Watterworth said. “We would have had to play a pretty perfect game, obviously happy with this season. They had a lot to do with it. Their size and skill and stuff this has been a good experience for us. Of course we wanna win but I’m super happy and I’m gonna smile away.”

