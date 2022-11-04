SC Lottery
Remains discovered in Hollywood home after fire

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after discovering the remains of a person inside a home in Hollywood destroyed by fire.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after discovering the remains of a person inside a home in Hollywood destroyed by fire.

Deputies said they responded with firefighters around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to a fire at 5781 Edgar Tumbleston Road.

Responding crews said they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The remains were later found inside the burned home.

Investigators said electricity had been shut off at the home and there was no evidence of foul play or arson at this time.

The victim has not yet been identified.

