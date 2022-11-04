SC Lottery
Troopers investigating fatal Dorchester County crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning.(MGN)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning.

The crash happened at 7:48 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Summers Drive.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says an Acura sedan and a Hyundai SUV were traveling north when a southbound Honda van collided with the sedan. Then, the Hyundai and the Honda collided.

Officials say a passenger in the Hyundai and the driver of the Honda were killed in the crash. The driver of the Hyundai and two additional passengers were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Acura was not hurt, Pye says.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

