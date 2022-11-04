SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Trump Org. trial off until Thursday after witness gets COVID

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice...
The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial involving tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company won’t resume until late next week at the earliest as a key witness continues to recover from COVID-19.

Court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the trial, in state court in Manhattan, is slated to resume on Thursday — not Monday, as the judge had previously hoped.

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Tardiff, 34, was arrested and charged by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on...
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
In the days before, Raymond Moody admitted to raping and murdering Drexel, a 17-year-old from...
Documents: Nose ring, contact lens and hair found at scene of Brittanee Drexel’s remains
A “large police presence” was called out to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. in the Whitehorse...
1 detained after barricade situation on James Island
Trevon Richardson-Flynn, 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal conspiracy.
Police arrest 1, searching for 2nd suspect in Goose Creek burglaries
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting injured one person...
One person hurt in Summerville shooting, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning.
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he’s a patriot
Newly released emails show why one person of interest early on in the Brittanee Drexel case was...
Emails uncover why police cleared Brittanee Drexel’s friend as person of interest
Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to...
FIRST ALERT: Fatal crash closes Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road
FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in...
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury