1 killed in Georgetown County crash, troopers say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning on County Line Road near Dorian Drive.

Cpl. David Jones says a 2000 Chevy truck was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver went off the road to the right and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

