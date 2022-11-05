Boat washes ashore on Kiawah Island, believed to be from Coast Guard rescue

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a boat spotted just off the beach at Kiawah Island early Saturday morning is likely the same one from which the Coast Guard rescued three men on Thursday.

Deputies responded just after 7 a.m. to Shipwatch Road in front of Sandcastle where the boat had been reported, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The vessel appeared to be the same 23-foot boat that capsized 5 miles east of Charleston Harbor on Thursday. Coast Guard Station Charleston rescued three men spotted clinging to the overturned hull and transferred them to EMS workers. There were no reported injuries, the Coast Guard said.

“The deputies stood by until the arrival of [the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources], which was going to coordinate the removal,” Knapp said.

