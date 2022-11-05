SC Lottery
Boat washes ashore on Kiawah Island, believed to be from Coast Guard rescue

A boat spotted just off Kiawah Island early Saturday morning is believed to be the same boat...
A boat spotted just off Kiawah Island early Saturday morning is believed to be the same boat involved in a Thursday morning rescue, Charleston County Sheriff's Deputies said. Coast Guard Sector Charleston crews rescued three men from the 23-foot boat, which capsized about five miles east of Charleston Harbor.(Coast Guard Sector Charleston)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a boat spotted just off the beach at Kiawah Island early Saturday morning is likely the same one from which the Coast Guard rescued three men on Thursday.

Deputies responded just after 7 a.m. to Shipwatch Road in front of Sandcastle where the boat had been reported, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The vessel appeared to be the same 23-foot boat that capsized 5 miles east of Charleston Harbor on Thursday. Coast Guard Station Charleston rescued three men spotted clinging to the overturned hull and transferred them to EMS workers. There were no reported injuries, the Coast Guard said.

“The deputies stood by until the arrival of [the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources], which was going to coordinate the removal,” Knapp said.

