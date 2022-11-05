SC Lottery
Delaware St. holds off South Carolina St. in OT, wins 27-24

SC State dropped to 3-6 on the year with an overtime loss to Delaware State on Saturday
SC State dropped to 3-6 on the year with an overtime loss to Delaware State on Saturday(SC State Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Charles Peeler picked off a Tyrece Nick pass in overtime, Nathan Wilson kicked a 23-yard game-winning field goal and Delaware State withstood a South Carolina State fourth-quarter comeback to take a 27-24 victory on Saturday.

Nick found Jordan Smith from 19 yards out with :48 left in regulation to tie the game at 24.

Delaware State (5-4, 2-2 MEAC) led, 17-7 after Marquis Gill scored on a 17-yard run just before halftime, but Nick answered early in the third quarter by finding Shaquan Davis with a 25-yard touchdown pass to get the Bulldogs within a field goal. Running back Wade Inge pushed the Hornets’ lead to 10 points with a short touchdown toss to Myles Morales as time expired in the third quarter.

South Carolina State (3-6, 1-2) came into the game with a shot at earning at least a share of the MEAC championship by winning all three of its remaining games.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

