SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigating suspicious death

Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.
Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the area of Kensington Place and Stratford Drive near Dorchester Road Saturday morning.

Lt. Rick Carson said one person has been detained and was being interviewed early Saturday afternoon.

Deputies do not believe there is any threat to the surrounding neighborhood at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to...
One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning.
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
Travis Tardiff, 34, was arrested and charged by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on...
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
In the days before, Raymond Moody admitted to raping and murdering Drexel, a 17-year-old from...
Documents: Nose ring, contact lens and hair found at scene of Brittanee Drexel’s remains
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Federal lawsuit claims Facebook radicalized Dylann Roof
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said there’s just over 100 vacancies in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff requests $2M to increase pay rates, help address vacancies
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning.
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash