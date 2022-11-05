Deputies: Johns Island man arrested after domestic dispute, hiding in barn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a Johns Island man was arrested after deputies found him hiding under a tarp in a barn following a domestic disturbance.

Darrell Dickerson, 53, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of kidnapping, jail records show.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies responded to the 2500 block of Bryans Dairy Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday after a caller reported a man had pulled a gun during a domestic dispute involving two family members.

Knapp said the caller told deputies the man had threatened to kill the family members if they tried to leave.

The two victims were able to get out of the home and reported begin assaulted by the man, but were not seriously injured, Knapp said.

Knapp said the sheriff’s office SWAT team and helicopter were called in to assist in the search for Dickerson after attempts to make contact were met with no response.

The man was eventually located hiding under a tarp in a barn on the property and taken into custody around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Knapp said.

Dickerson was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

