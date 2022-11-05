SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Johns Island man arrested after domestic dispute, hiding in barn

Darrell Dickerson, 53, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Darrell Dickerson, 53, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of kidnapping, jail records show.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a Johns Island man was arrested after deputies found him hiding under a tarp in a barn following a domestic disturbance.

Darrell Dickerson, 53, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of kidnapping, jail records show.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies responded to the 2500 block of Bryans Dairy Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday after a caller reported a man had pulled a gun during a domestic dispute involving two family members.

Knapp said the caller told deputies the man had threatened to kill the family members if they tried to leave.

The two victims were able to get out of the home and reported begin assaulted by the man, but were not seriously injured, Knapp said.

Knapp said the sheriff’s office SWAT team and helicopter were called in to assist in the search for Dickerson after attempts to make contact were met with no response.

The man was eventually located hiding under a tarp in a barn on the property and taken into custody around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Knapp said.

Dickerson was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to...
One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning.
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
Travis Tardiff, 34, was arrested and charged by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on...
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
In the days before, Raymond Moody admitted to raping and murdering Drexel, a 17-year-old from...
Documents: Nose ring, contact lens and hair found at scene of Brittanee Drexel’s remains
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Latest News

Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.
Deputies investigating suspicious death
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Federal lawsuit claims Facebook radicalized Dylann Roof
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said there’s just over 100 vacancies in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff requests $2M to increase pay rates, help address vacancies