Deputies search for missing Williamsburg Co. teenagers

Keeley Ridgeway (left), 17, and Cynthia Martin (right), 14, were last seen at their home on...
Keeley Ridgeway (left), 17, and Cynthia Martin (right), 14, were last seen at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree Friday morning, deputies said.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning.

Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree.

Ridgeway is described as 17 years old, 5-feet 6-inches tall and 189 pounds. She has straight blonde hair that extends past her shoulders and wears glasses.

Martin is described as 14 years old, 4-feet 11-inches tall and 95 pounds. She has red and black hair and a septum piercing.

Deputies did not provide a description of what they were last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at 843-354-0606.

