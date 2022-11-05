Deputies search for missing Williamsburg Co. teenagers

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning.

Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree.

Ridgeway is described as 17 years old, 5-feet 6-inches tall and 189 pounds. She has straight blonde hair that extends past her shoulders and wears glasses.

Martin is described as 14 years old, 4-feet 11-inches tall and 95 pounds. She has red and black hair and a septum piercing.

Deputies did not provide a description of what they were last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at 843-354-0606.

