Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to a man being arrested on felony drug charges Friday.

Eluterio Gomez, a 26-year-old Myrtle Beach man, was charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine after his vehicle was stopped leaving a home, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Lesley said a K-9 unit was deployed to search the car resulting in approximately 639 grams of suspected heroin in multiple prepackaged baggies, approximately 30 grams of suspected cocaine and cash.

Lesley said the heroin had an estimated street value of more than $50,000.

