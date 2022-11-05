SC Lottery
Feeling more like spring this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Not too much change in our weather as we move into the weekend. We stay with April weather rather than November. Look for a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend with highs in the lower 80s inland and 70s on the beaches. We will carry a small 20% chance of a few spotty showers coming in off the ocean today. Elsewhere, we’re watching a disturbance that is forecast to develop close to the Bahamas over the weekend and early next week. This tropical low pressure system will drift toward the Southeast coast bringing the chance of rain and gusty winds at times by the middle to the end of the week. This area of low pressure has a medium chance for development (60%) over the next five days. The models are not concise but hint at the center moving more towards South Florida but the moisture spreading up the coast as the center recurves and move more north later in the week. Regardless, coastal flooding could become an issue especially Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The timing right now has the wettest weather arriving between Thursday and Saturday. Timing will need to be finetuned, stay tuned for the latest.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 82, Low 67.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 83, Low 64.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81, Low 63.

ELECTION DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 54.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 70, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Rain Likely. High 73, Low 64.

