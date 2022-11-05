SC Lottery
Man accused of adding harmful chemicals to food at retail stores pleads guilty

Arizona authorities say David Lohr has been sentenced to probation for poisoning food at...
Arizona authorities say David Lohr has been sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores.(Arizona Attorney General's Office)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A man accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at multiple stores in the Phoenix area has pleaded guilty.

According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation as part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink.

Arizona’s Family reports Lohr will also pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons and Safeway stores as well undergo a mental health evaluation.

In May 2019, Lohr was indicted on 10 counts concerning tampering with food at Safeway, Walgreens and Target stores in Arizona. Authorities said the crimes happened in October 2018.

According to authorities, Lohr was also previously accused of pouring hydrogen peroxide and bleach near rotisserie chicken and other items at stores in the Los Angeles area.

Lohr was arrested in February 2019 in Northern California after allegedly pouring hydrogen peroxide on a bus.

According to authorities, no injuries were linked to any of the food tampering cases.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

