New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’

Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.(Hersheypark)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Next year, a new hybrid coaster made of steel and wood is coming to Hersheypark in Pennsylvania.

Wildcat’s Revenge will be custom-built and located in the Midway America area of the park. The amusement park said the hybrid coaster will feature a “140-foot hill with maximum speeds of 62 mph and four inversions, including the world’s largest underflip.”

Workers will add a steel track to the existing wooden framework of The Wildcat, a wooden roller coaster that closed in July, with the new ride expected to open in the summer of 2023.

“Based on our guest feedback, we knew coaster fans would love a hybrid at Hersheypark. We’re thrilled to work with Rocky Mountain Construction on a custom wood and steel coaster with a nod to our history,” said Vikki Hultquist, General Manager of Attractions at Hersheypark.

According to the park, the ride will be a 2-minute and 36-second experience along 3,510 feet of red track on a black steel and wood structure. Riders will climb a 140-foot hill and plunge into an 82-degree drop at speeds of up to 62 mph.

Wildcat’s Revenge will have the world’s largest underflip, an inversion that begins with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270-degree roll and a dive down towards the side.

Following its summer 2023 debut, Wildcat’s Revenge will be open for all four seasons, weather permitting.

