One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say

Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to Dorchester County officials.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road Friday evening.

Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety says a 2015 Nissan Versa was traveling south when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2020 Toyota pickup around 4:45 p.m.

Officials say the driver of Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Jones says both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol shut down a portion of the highway for some time to investigate the crash.

Michelle Mills, spokesperson for Dorchester County, says the crash happened three miles south of Clubhouse Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

On Friday morning, officials responded to another fatal three-vehicle crash in the same area at 7:48 a.m.

