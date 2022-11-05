Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the execution of a search warrant led to the arrest of three people in Murrells Inlet Friday and the recovery of firearms and drugs.

Douglas J. Shultz, 32, from Murrells Inlet, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distributing heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jamie Christine Jones, 50, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Tanner John Lowes, 30, from Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, Lesley said.

Deputies said they recovered trafficking amounts of methamphetamine along with heroin, marijuana, guns and cash during the search.

Georgetown County deputies said the investigation was ongoing.

