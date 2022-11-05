SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet

Douglas Shultz (left), Jamie Jones (center) and Tanner Lowes (right) were arrested Friday after...
Douglas Shultz (left), Jamie Jones (center) and Tanner Lowes (right) were arrested Friday after a search warrant uncovered drugs and guns in a Murrells Inlet home.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the execution of a search warrant led to the arrest of three people in Murrells Inlet Friday and the recovery of firearms and drugs.

Douglas J. Shultz, 32, from Murrells Inlet, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distributing heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jamie Christine Jones, 50, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Tanner John Lowes, 30, from Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, Lesley said.

Deputies said they recovered trafficking amounts of methamphetamine along with heroin, marijuana, guns and cash during the search.

Deputies said they recovered trafficking amounts of methamphetamine along with heroin,...
Deputies said they recovered trafficking amounts of methamphetamine along with heroin, marijuana, guns and cash during the search.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Georgetown County deputies said the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to...
One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning.
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
Travis Tardiff, 34, was arrested and charged by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on...
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
In the days before, Raymond Moody admitted to raping and murdering Drexel, a 17-year-old from...
Documents: Nose ring, contact lens and hair found at scene of Brittanee Drexel’s remains
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Latest News

Darrell Dickerson, 53, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Deputies: Johns Island man arrested after domestic dispute, hiding in barn
Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.
Deputies investigating suspicious death
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in...
1 killed in Georgetown County crash, troopers say
Democrats in South Carolina get another shot at loosening the firm grasp Republicans have on...
Democrats in SC trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years