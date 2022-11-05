SC Lottery
Tornadoes rip through parts of Texas, causing injuries

A possible tornado passed through a Texas county Friday, damaging four houses. (Source: TWITTER, @RCF_2008, CNN, Twitter/@RCF_2008)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas on Friday, flattening homes and toppling trees, with local officials in one county reporting at least two dozen people injured.

One community hit hard was Powderly, Texas, near the border with Oklahoma and about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told The Paris News newspaper that she wasn’t aware anyone had been killed but knew of injuries.

“It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together,” Johnson said. “It’s really heartbreaking to see.”

Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell -- the highest elected official in the county that includes Powderly -- declared a disaster in the area, a step in getting federal assistance and funding. Bell’s declaration said at least two dozen people were injured across the county in what he said was a confirmed tornado.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management said in a news release that 10 injured people had been treated at an area hospital, and two of those people had critical injuries. It said at the time the news release was issued there had been no deaths reported.

The Sheriff’s Office said the tornado touched down shortly after 4 p.m. and traveled north-northeast through the communities of Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek and Powderly. It said about 50 homes had been damaged or destroyed.

Churches opened their doors to serve as shelters for those whose homes were impacted.

The National Weather Service had issued multiple tornado warnings stretching from the Dallas-Fort Worth area into neighboring Oklahoma. The storm system was then headed toward Arkansas and Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

