Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say

Video sent to Live 5 News from the scene of an accident outside of MUSC hospital.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are learning more about an accident involving two trucks on MUSC property in downtown Charleston Friday.

A woman was pinned between two vendor trucks around 5:45 p.m., according to MUSC officials. The Charleston Police Department assisted with the call.

Officials say that the victim was immediately taken into the trauma unit for care.

The victim’s current condition and identity is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

