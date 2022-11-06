Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A seafood restaurant in Charleston has become the latest in a series of eateries to announce plans to close its doors.

Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov. 20 after 12 years in business, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“The owners and staff of Nana’s Seafood & Soul would like to thank each and everyone who has supported and been a major factor in our success for the past 12 years,” the post stated.

The restaurant has become known as a “lead interpreter of Lowcountry cuisine,” and was established as a dedication to the memory of Elizabeth McNeil, who was affectionately known as “Nana” by her daughter, Carolyn, and her grandson, Kenyatta, its website states.

Menu offerings include more than 40 dishes from oysters to shrimp, scallops to crab legs and oysters. The restuarant received acclaim for its cuisine and atmosphere.

Condé Nast Traveler called Nana’s “one of the most welcoming, unfussy rooms” with “multiple must-try items.”

Travel Noire named it the best Black-owned seafood spot in South Carolina in 2019.

The restaurant joins several others in the area that have announced closures, including the Sunflower Cafe, Ladles Soups’ West Ashley location, Philly’s in Summerville and Caroline’s Aloha Bar.

