SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month

A seafood restaurant in Charleston has become the latest in a series of eateries to announce...
A seafood restaurant in Charleston has become the latest in a series of eateries to announce plans to close its doors.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A seafood restaurant in Charleston has become the latest in a series of eateries to announce plans to close its doors.

Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov. 20 after 12 years in business, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“The owners and staff of Nana’s Seafood & Soul would like to thank each and everyone who has supported and been a major factor in our success for the past 12 years,” the post stated.

The restaurant has become known as a “lead interpreter of Lowcountry cuisine,” and was established as a dedication to the memory of Elizabeth McNeil, who was affectionately known as “Nana” by her daughter, Carolyn, and her grandson, Kenyatta, its website states.

READ MORE: Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry

Menu offerings include more than 40 dishes from oysters to shrimp, scallops to crab legs and oysters. The restuarant received acclaim for its cuisine and atmosphere.

Condé Nast Traveler called Nana’s “one of the most welcoming, unfussy rooms” with “multiple must-try items.”

Travel Noire named it the best Black-owned seafood spot in South Carolina in 2019.

The restaurant joins several others in the area that have announced closures, including the Sunflower Cafe, Ladles Soups’ West Ashley location, Philly’s in Summerville and Caroline’s Aloha Bar.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to...
One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning.
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
Video sent to Live 5 News from the scene of an accident outside of MUSC hospital.
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: McMaster visits Berkeley, Dorchester Counties on last day of early voting
Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: Johns Island man arrested after domestic dispute, hiding in barn