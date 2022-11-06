Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released the name of the Summerville man who died early Saturday in a shooting.

Zachary Campbell, 30, died at the scene of the shooting in the King’s Grant neighborhood, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The shooting, he said, was the result of an apparent altercation.

Deputies responded reports of a disturbance and gunshots at approximately 8:17 a.m. on Kensington Place at Stratford Drive, Lt. Rick Carson said. They found Campbell lying in the roadway.

Brouthers pronounced Campbell dead at the scene at 10:20 a.m.

Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting, Carson said.

“Callers reported the incident came to a head on Kensington Place,” Carson said. “Drivers of two vehicles exchanged words. Subsequently, shots were fired, and one person was struck.”

Campbell’s body will undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday, Brouthers said.

Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning. (Live 5)

The investigation into the shooting is continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident or what led up to it is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843- 832-0300.

