Deputies: Drivers exchanged words before fatal Dorchester County shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a Ladson man has been charged in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning.

Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, Lt. Rick Carson said.

The charge stems from a disturbance and shots fired that multiple people called 911 to report at approximately 8:19 a.m. in the area of Kensington Place and Stratford Drive near Dorchester Road in the King’s Grant neighborhood, Carson said.

“Callers reported the incident came to a head on Kensington Place,” Carson said. “Drivers of two vehicles exchanged words. Subsequently, shots were fired, and one person was struck.”

The shooting victim died at the scene. The first officers who responded found the victim in the roadway, Carson said.

Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning. (Live 5)

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident or what led up to it is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843- 832-0300.

