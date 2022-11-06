SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Drivers exchanged words before fatal Dorchester County shooting

Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary and Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a Ladson man has been charged in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning.

Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, Lt. Rick Carson said.

The charge stems from a disturbance and shots fired that multiple people called 911 to report at approximately 8:19 a.m. in the area of Kensington Place and Stratford Drive near Dorchester Road in the King’s Grant neighborhood, Carson said.

“Callers reported the incident came to a head on Kensington Place,” Carson said. “Drivers of two vehicles exchanged words. Subsequently, shots were fired, and one person was struck.”

The shooting victim died at the scene. The first officers who responded found the victim in the roadway, Carson said.

Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.
Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.(Live 5)

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident or what led up to it is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843- 832-0300.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to...
One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning.
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
Travis Tardiff, 34, was arrested and charged by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on...
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
In the days before, Raymond Moody admitted to raping and murdering Drexel, a 17-year-old from...
Documents: Nose ring, contact lens and hair found at scene of Brittanee Drexel’s remains
Video sent to Live 5 News from the scene of an accident outside of MUSC hospital.
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say

Latest News

On day five of the McMaster-Evette tour around the state, Gov. Henry McMaster's re-election...
McMaster visits Berkeley, Dorchester Counties on last day of early voting
A boat spotted just off Kiawah Island early Saturday morning is believed to be the same boat...
Boat washes ashore on Kiawah Island, believed to be from Coast Guard rescue
Darrell Dickerson, 53, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature,...
Deputies: Johns Island man arrested after domestic dispute, hiding in barn
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Federal lawsuit claims Facebook radicalized Dylann Roof