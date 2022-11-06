SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic, expected to impact Lowcountry this week

Subtropical Storm Nicole became the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
By Patrick Phillips and Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season formed on Monday.

Subtropical Storm Nicole reached maximum sustained winds near 45 mph Monday morning and is forecasted to strengthen over the next few days becoming at or near hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night.

As of 8 a.m. Monday morning, Nicole was located near latitude 25.99 north and longitude 69.1 west moving north-northwest near 14 mph. Winds of 40 mph or greater extend outward up to 275 miles to the east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure recently measured by NOAA Hurricane Hunters is 1002 mb or 29.58 inches.

Forecasters say the storm will turn to the northwest later on Monday and a decrease in forward speed is expected. A westward or west-southwestward motion is forecasted Tuesday through early Thursday.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the highest impacts in the Lowcountry are the potential for coastal flooding and beach erosion and rain with heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday. Sovine says most places will be breezy, but it could be gusty along the coast.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Douglas Shultz (left), Jamie Jones (center) and Tanner Lowes (right) were arrested Friday after...
Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to a man being arrested on...
Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Gas prices in South Carolina rose 3.5 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per...
SC gas prices climb 3.5 cents over past week
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 71-year-old man who was discovered...
Coroner identifies man killed in Hollywood house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic, expected to impact Lowcountry this week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month