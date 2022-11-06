FIRST ALERT: Tropical system could affect Lowcountry weather by week’s end

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters are keeping an eye on a system expected to develop within the next 48 hours that could bring increasing rain to the Lowcountry.

An area of low pressure is developing about 100 miles north of Puerto Rico and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said the system is expected to move to the north or to the northwest further into the southwestern Atlantic Sunday. Environmental conditions may favor additional development.

A subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form this week, he said. By Thursday, it could reach tropical storm strength in time for a landfall on the eastern Florida coast.

The system will then turn to the west or west-southwest.

It would carry an increasing risk of coastal flooding, gale force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf and beach erosion about much of the southeastern U.S. coast.

The National Hurricane Center places its changes of development into a tropical or subtropical depression, as of Sunday morning, at 70 percent within the next 48 hours and at 90 percent within the next five days.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the timing for the Lowcountry would likely be late this week, between Wednesday and Friday.

Watching storm development near the Bahamas this week. Could become tropical or subtropical but impacts across the Southeast will be the same with possible heavy rainfall, gusty winds and tidal flooding. Timing would be Wed/Thu/Fri but depends on track. @Live5News monitoring. pic.twitter.com/fuoZX5PJmX — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) November 6, 2022

The next name on the 2022 Atlantic tropical cyclone list is Nicole.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.