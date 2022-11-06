SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Tropical system could affect Lowcountry weather by week’s end

Rain chances for the Lowcountry will increase this week as a tropical system moves toward Florida.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters are keeping an eye on a system expected to develop within the next 48 hours that could bring increasing rain to the Lowcountry.

An area of low pressure is developing about 100 miles north of Puerto Rico and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said the system is expected to move to the north or to the northwest further into the southwestern Atlantic Sunday. Environmental conditions may favor additional development.

A subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form this week, he said. By Thursday, it could reach tropical storm strength in time for a landfall on the eastern Florida coast.

The system will then turn to the west or west-southwest.

It would carry an increasing risk of coastal flooding, gale force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf and beach erosion about much of the southeastern U.S. coast.

The National Hurricane Center places its changes of development into a tropical or subtropical depression, as of Sunday morning, at 70 percent within the next 48 hours and at 90 percent within the next five days.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the timing for the Lowcountry would likely be late this week, between Wednesday and Friday.

The next name on the 2022 Atlantic tropical cyclone list is Nicole.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to...
One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning.
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
Video sent to Live 5 News from the scene of an accident outside of MUSC hospital.
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rain chances increasing for the Lowcountry by week's end
A seafood restaurant in Charleston has become the latest in a series of eateries to announce...
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: McMaster visits Berkeley, Dorchester Counties on last day of early voting