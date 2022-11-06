SC Lottery
McMaster visits Berkeley, Dorchester Counties on last day of early voting

On day five of the McMaster-Evette tour around the state, Gov. Henry McMaster's re-election...
By Emily Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s re-election campaign spent day five of the McMaster-Evette tour hosting a morning GOP breakfast and an afternoon rally Saturday.

As early voting ended Saturday and the Election Day comes up on Tuesday, McMaster and party members stopped at the Dorchester GOP Office in Summerville.

“We’ve already crossed the 1,000-mile line. It’s a real treat to get out and see folks because this is an important election coming as has been said already. We got work to do and we will do our part in South Carolina,” McMaster said.

Early voting numbers in the 2022 general election have already broken state records. 489,000 total ballots have been cast as of Thursday, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

Gil Gatch, South Carolina State Representative, spoke at the rally and asked the crowd personally how many have already voted.

“You got to do me a favor, OK? You got to find 10 people, you got until six o’clock tonight,” he said. “You can vote early; you don’t have to wait until Tuesday. Tuesday’s great or you can vote tonight, bring 10 people to the polls.”

During the rally, local officials and community members gathered to support the Republican party ahead of the upcoming election, including Dorchester County GOP Chairman Steven Wright and Dorchester County Chief Deputy Sam Richardson.

“We’ve {Republican Party} got the principles that are relevant to people in their daily lives. That’s the first thing we have to have as a party,” Wright said. “We have to talk about things that are relevant to people and the way that they live now.”

Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham was in Mount Pleasant on Thursday to vote early and will be back in Charleston Monday for his final stop on the campaign tour.

McMaster ended the rally by saying that patriotism means loyalty and dependability.

“I speak to leaders and say South Carolina is unique; and if someone in South Carolina gives you their word and gives you their hand, I’d rather have that than 10 contracts signed,” he said. “We are different and we have to recognize that. We have to recognize our potential and we need to tell the truth.”

For more information about how to find the polling location closest to you on Tuesday, visit SCvotes.gov.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

