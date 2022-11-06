SC Lottery
MUSC hosts Lowvelo Bike Ride in fight against cancer

MUSC hosted its Lowvelo cycling route Saturday on the Isle of Palms to promote cancer prevention and awareness.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC hosted its Lowvelo cycling route Saturday on the Isle of Palms to promote cancer prevention and awareness.

Lowvelo offered riders a choice of four cycling routes to take this year while also implementing a virtual Home Team option for those who preferred to walk, ride or run and complete the route at their own pace.

The event featured food, live music and a “Why I Ride” sign where riders could take photos and leave a personal message.

“We have been working together for ten years to try to put an end to cancer through prevention, treatment and further research so we are riding for all those cancer patients,” Hollings Cancer Center researcher Benjamin Troll said.

Stationary cycling classes were also offered and riders and community members were encouraged to donate and join the fun. One hundred percent of the money raised at the event will go toward the Hollings Cancer Center.

