SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Oceanside Collegiate wins 2-A volleyball state title

Oceanside Collegiate won their 2nd straight volleyball state championship beating Liberty on...
Oceanside Collegiate won their 2nd straight volleyball state championship beating Liberty on Saturday(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate won their 2nd straight volleyball state championship on Saturday claiming the 2-A crown with a 3 sets to 0 win over Liberty at Dreher High School.

For the Landsharks, it was their 4th straight appearance in the state title match and their 2nd straight win after taking the 3-A crown in 2021.

Oceanside took the match, 25-16, 25-23 and 25-13.

The only rough part of the morning for Oceanside came after the match when the team was awarded the championship trophy and it was accidentally dropped on the floor.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to...
One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning.
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
Video sent to Live 5 News from the scene of an accident outside of MUSC hospital.
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say

Latest News

The Stingrays improved to 4-1 with a win over Atlanta on Saturday
Del Gaizo Nets Two in Stingrays Defeat of Gladiators
VIDEO: Stingrays get win over Gladiators
VIDEO: Stingrays get win over Gladiators
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate wins 2-A volleyball state championship
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate wins 2-A volleyball state championship
VIDEO: SC State falls in OT to Delaware State
VIDEO: SC State falls in OT to Delaware State