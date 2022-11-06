Oceanside Collegiate wins 2-A volleyball state title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate won their 2nd straight volleyball state championship on Saturday claiming the 2-A crown with a 3 sets to 0 win over Liberty at Dreher High School.

For the Landsharks, it was their 4th straight appearance in the state title match and their 2nd straight win after taking the 3-A crown in 2021.

Oceanside took the match, 25-16, 25-23 and 25-13.

The only rough part of the morning for Oceanside came after the match when the team was awarded the championship trophy and it was accidentally dropped on the floor.

