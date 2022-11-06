Oceanside Collegiate wins 2-A volleyball state title
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate won their 2nd straight volleyball state championship on Saturday claiming the 2-A crown with a 3 sets to 0 win over Liberty at Dreher High School.
For the Landsharks, it was their 4th straight appearance in the state title match and their 2nd straight win after taking the 3-A crown in 2021.
Oceanside took the match, 25-16, 25-23 and 25-13.
The only rough part of the morning for Oceanside came after the match when the team was awarded the championship trophy and it was accidentally dropped on the floor.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.