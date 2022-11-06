SC Lottery
Wando High School’s ‘Bands of Wando’ wins 14th state championship

Wando was among 4 Lowcountry high schools that ranked in the top 12.
The Bands of Wando beat out 11 other high school bands to win the 2022 5A State Marching...
The Bands of Wando beat out 11 other high school bands to win the 2022 5A State Marching Championship on Saturday.(Wando High School via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bands of Wando are celebrating another victory at the 5A State Championships.

Wando High School’s band scored at the top of all three categories - music performance, visual performance and overall effect - at Saturday’s competition, which was held at Irmo High School in Columbia.

“This is the 14th time in a row that they have competed in the State Marching Championship and won!” a post on the school’s Facebook page states.

Wando beat out 11 other high school bands from across South Carolina to once again take home the top honor.

The band earned a total score of 95.450, earning them the top slot in the competition.

Three other Lowcountry high schools also ranked in the state competition. Summerville High School came in third place with a total of 92.4; Stratford High School ranked sixth place with a score of 89.0; and Ashley Ridge High School ranked 11th place with a score of 80.8.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

