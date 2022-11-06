SC Lottery
Warm end to the weekend, but changes are on the way!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We end the weekend on a warm note! Highs will stay above average, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Monday will remain dry with warm temperatures before some cooler, more seasonable air arrives for Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s, low to mid 70s on Tuesday. The forecast will begin to change through the middle and end of the week as an area of low pressure develops to our south. This low is being monitored for tropical development and has a high chance (80%) of developing over the next five days. The low should track over Florida as a subtropical or tropical system on Thursday. The tropical moisture will get pushed into the Lowcountry on Friday thanks to a cold front. Look for increasing clouds on Wednesday with highs in the 60s. The rain chance will increase late Thursday and Friday. The heaviest of the rain will likely fall on Friday and we should dry out for the upcoming weekend. Regardless if the system develops or not the impacts will be the same. Heavy rain, gusty winds, high surf, and coastal flooding are all possible later this week. The timing and impacts will could change over the next few days, so stay with us as we continue to monitor.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 83, Low 64.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 63.

ELECTION DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74, Low 52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Mainly Dry. High 67, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Cloudy & Breezy. PM Rain. High 73, Low 67.

VETERANS DAY: Cloudy & Breezy. Rain Likely. High 76, Low 62.

