Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the bicyclist was traveling north on Palmetto Parkway when they were hit from behind by the driver of a 1995 Geo sedan.

The bicyclist died at the scene of the crash, Ridgeway said. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

