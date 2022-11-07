SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the bicyclist was traveling north on Palmetto Parkway when they were hit from behind by the driver of a 1995 Geo sedan.

The bicyclist died at the scene of the crash, Ridgeway said. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
An area of low pressure is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical depression within...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system could affect Lowcountry weather by week’s end
Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Douglas Shultz (left), Jamie Jones (center) and Tanner Lowes (right) were arrested Friday after...
Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to a man being arrested on...
Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Non-profit receives grant to further child abuse prevention program
Non-profit receives grant to further child abuse prevention program
CARTA is just one of many groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls on election day...
Multiple groups offering free or discounted rides to the polls Tuesday
Joe Cunningham and Henry McMaster are making their final stops Monday in the South Carolina...
Cunningham to hold Charleston campaign rally Monday
Charleston County investigators say they believe two shooting incidents Sunday in the Adams Run...
Charleston County deputies investigate pair of Sunday shootings