Breaking down candidate fundraising in DD2 School Board race

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As voters head to the polls, candidates in Dorchester School District Two are making their final push to get a seat on the board and raising tens of thousands of dollars in the process.

Four seats are up for grabs in on the district’s board, and come this year, there will be at least two new board members due to current board members Tanya Robinson and Brian Mitchum not seeking reelection.

Candidates who have been endorsed by outside agencies lead the way in terms of campaign fundraising.

Jimmy Tupper has raised the most money this cycle with over $20,000 but has included a $10,000 personal contribution to his campaign.

Kellie Bates and Erica Miller follow, each raising just over $10,000 throughout the campaign.

Cynthia Powell has reported bringing in close to $7,500. There is a gap down to $5,000, the amount raised by Eric Unger, and Bob McGuigan has raised $4,600.

Justin Farnsworth, Trindell Miller and Dr. Hester Young all reported bringing in $2,000 or less for their campaigns.

Data is missing or not found on three candidates: Gail Hughes, Frankie Staropoli and Debbie Polk.

Hughes and Polk have not filed campaign disclosures this election cycle. Staropoli has filed his campaign disclosures but hasn’t listed any campaign contributions.

Election Day is Tuesday, and the first board meeting with the new members will be on Nov. 28.

