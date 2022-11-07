SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston County deputies investigate pair of Sunday shootings

Deputies say one man was wounded Sunday after a pair of shootings they believe are related.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County investigators say they believe two shooting incidents Sunday in the Adams Run area are related.

The first took place before 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road where witnesses reported someone in a car had opened fire before driving away, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Bullets struck a home on Jupiter Hil Road and another home on TJ Boulevard, he said.

Both homes were occupied, but no one was injured.

While deputies investigate that shooting, they learned about a second shooting that happened approximately an hour later.

In that case, the victim told deputies he was riding in a car on Highway 174 near Highway 164 when he heard gunshots and was struck in the leg. The victim said he had been at the location of the initial gunfire on Jupiter Hill Road before getting a ride with a friend whose car was shot at, Knapp said.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“It remains unknown whether the same shooter or shooters was involved in both incidents,” Knapp said. “Deputies did not immediately make any arrests.”

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
An area of low pressure is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical depression within...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system could affect Lowcountry weather by week’s end
Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to...
One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Latest News

A panel of Lowcountry officials, politicians, and organization leaders gathered on Sunday...
‘It’s an epidemic’: Gun violence forum brings leaders together to find solutions
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gun violence forum brings Charleston leaders together to find solutions
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigate pair of shootings in Adams Run area
The Bands of Wando beat out 11 other high school bands to win the 2022 5A State Marching...
Wando High School’s ‘Bands of Wando’ wins 14th state championship