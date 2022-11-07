Charleston County deputies investigate pair of Sunday shootings

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County investigators say they believe two shooting incidents Sunday in the Adams Run area are related.

The first took place before 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road where witnesses reported someone in a car had opened fire before driving away, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Bullets struck a home on Jupiter Hil Road and another home on TJ Boulevard, he said.

Both homes were occupied, but no one was injured.

While deputies investigate that shooting, they learned about a second shooting that happened approximately an hour later.

In that case, the victim told deputies he was riding in a car on Highway 174 near Highway 164 when he heard gunshots and was struck in the leg. The victim said he had been at the location of the initial gunfire on Jupiter Hill Road before getting a ride with a friend whose car was shot at, Knapp said.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“It remains unknown whether the same shooter or shooters was involved in both incidents,” Knapp said. “Deputies did not immediately make any arrests.”

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

