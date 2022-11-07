Charleston expects to be finished with Hurrican Ian debris cleanup by the end of the week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a month after Hurricane Ian making landfall in South Carolina, the city of Charleston says it is almost completely done with debris cleanup.

City employees worked quickly to get debris off the roads and large piles cleared in the first day or two after a storm.

After nearly a month, officials estimate they will be 95% finished with cleanup by the end of this week. According to the head of environmental service, workers have moved about 7 million pounds of yard waste from the storm in 275 truckloads. The debris is taken to a site where it is sorted to be used for mulch and compost.

Superintendent of Environmental Services Matt Alltop says it has been a lot of overtime for crews.

“So, they’ve been working that they’ve worked 29 out of the last 36 days. Yeah, so they’ve been really busting their butt to get everything picked up. It’s just a lot. I mean, we’re watching Nicole, obviously, you know tropical force winds could bring down some more debris,” Alltop says. “So, if that happens, we’ll be out here again cleaning it up. And we just ask that you know make sure you separate the debris, and we’ll get to it as soon as we.”

Alltop reminds people that anytime they have yard waste like twigs or grass clippings, those have to be separated from other trash and placed in brown paper bags at the curb.

