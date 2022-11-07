SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston expects to be finished with Hurrican Ian debris cleanup by the end of the week

City of Charleston temporary debris site off of Meeting Street
City of Charleston temporary debris site off of Meeting Street(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a month after Hurricane Ian making landfall in South Carolina, the city of Charleston says it is almost completely done with debris cleanup.

City employees worked quickly to get debris off the roads and large piles cleared in the first day or two after a storm.

After nearly a month, officials estimate they will be 95% finished with cleanup by the end of this week. According to the head of environmental service, workers have moved about 7 million pounds of yard waste from the storm in 275 truckloads. The debris is taken to a site where it is sorted to be used for mulch and compost.

Superintendent of Environmental Services Matt Alltop says it has been a lot of overtime for crews.

“So, they’ve been working that they’ve worked 29 out of the last 36 days. Yeah, so they’ve been really busting their butt to get everything picked up. It’s just a lot. I mean, we’re watching Nicole, obviously, you know tropical force winds could bring down some more debris,” Alltop says. “So, if that happens, we’ll be out here again cleaning it up. And we just ask that you know make sure you separate the debris, and we’ll get to it as soon as we.”

Alltop reminds people that anytime they have yard waste like twigs or grass clippings, those have to be separated from other trash and placed in brown paper bags at the curb.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed east of the Bahamas Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic, expected to impact Lowcountry this week
Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Douglas Shultz (left), Jamie Jones (center) and Tanner Lowes (right) were arrested Friday after...
Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet
Charleston County investigators say they believe two shooting incidents Sunday in the Adams Run...
Charleston County deputies investigate pair of Sunday shootings

Latest News

Dorchester School District Two has been invoiced thousands of dollars for a presentation from...
Documents: Outside attorneys invoice DD2 over $2K for workshop presentation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner identifies man killed in Hollywood house fire
Officials with the Berkeley County School District said Stratford High School was evacuated...
Officials: Stratford High School dismissing early, other bus routes delayed