Cunningham to hold Charleston campaign rally Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With one day left before Election Day, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are making their last-minute push for votes.

Democrat Joe Cunningham will make the last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” statewide tour Monday. He will make that stop from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm.

Cunningham is hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster, meanwhile, will also be traveling the state, making the final stops on his campaign tour. His bus tour is scheduled to make stops in Seneca, Greenville and Lexington.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

