SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cunningham to hold Charleston campaign rally Monday

South Carolina's gubernatorial candidates are making a last-minute push to voters ahead of Election Day.
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With one day left before Election Day, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are making their last-minute push for votes.

Democrat Joe Cunningham will make the last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” statewide tour Monday. He will make that stop from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm.

Cunningham is hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster, meanwhile, will also be traveling the state, making the final stops on his campaign tour. His bus tour is scheduled to make stops in Seneca, Greenville and Lexington.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
An area of low pressure is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical depression within...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system could affect Lowcountry weather by week’s end
Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Douglas Shultz (left), Jamie Jones (center) and Tanner Lowes (right) were arrested Friday after...
Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to a man being arrested on...
Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Charleston County investigators say they believe two shooting incidents Sunday in the Adams Run...
Charleston County deputies investigate pair of Sunday shootings
Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Charleston's annual Veterans Day Parade features historic military vehicles, motorcycle groups,...
Charleston Veterans Day Parade honors those who served
The Bands of Wando beat out 11 other high school bands to win the 2022 5A State Marching...
Wando High School’s ‘Bands of Wando’ wins 14th state championship