Documents: Outside attorneys invoice DD2 over $2K for workshop presentation

By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two has been invoiced thousands of dollars for a presentation from outside attorneys during a board workshop.

Public documents show the district was invoiced over $2,000 for a July 22 presentation that was not streamed to the public.

A copy of the invoice from Columbia-based law firm Halligan, Mahoney and Williams was received through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The invoice shows two attorneys worked a combined nine and a half hours on the presentation at a rate of $245 per hour. Five and a half of the billable hours came from the attorneys attending the actual workshop meeting.

“This was a total waste of $$ [sic]. $2K [sic] that could have gone to kids and teachers in the classroom,” a parent who attended the meeting posted online.

The presentation outlined the duties and responsibilities of the board and superintendent, along with guidance with entering into executive session and the use of technology, such as liking Facebook posts.

The attorneys also went through the board’s policies and refreshed members on what to do regarding staff concerns, discipline and suspensions.

In addition to giving that presentation, the attorneys gave legal advice to the board and participated in a Q & A session as well.

