SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Rollie Mae Hicks used to work with Dorchester School District Four
Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103 on Monday.
Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103 on Monday.(Hicks Family)
By Ann McGill
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville.

Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.

They are the matriarch and patriarch of four generations, including 12 children, 39 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren, and 28 great-great-grandchildren. They also have three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

Hicks was employed by the Dorchester County District Four school system as a Food Service Technician.

Family members say she still makes daily phone calls to her friends and family. She also calls the local Westbury Ace Hardware Store in Harleyville to order what she wants and have it delivered to her home.

Her latest request just a few weeks ago was to be taken to Walmart so that she could ride one of the electric scooters to the shoe section. She wanted to pick out her own shoes.

Family members say she is full of life and tries to be independent. Loved ones say they are thankful and blessed to still have her be a part of their lives.

Live 5 would like to extend a very happy 103rd birthday greeting to Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks.

Rollie Mae Hicks and her husband, 97-year-old Edward Hicks have been married 78 years.
Rollie Mae Hicks and her husband, 97-year-old Edward Hicks have been married 78 years.(Hicks Family)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nana’s Seafood & Soul will close its uptown location, located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on Nov....
Charleston seafood restaurant to shut down this month
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed east of the Bahamas Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the Atlantic, expected to impact Lowcountry this week
Michael Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, deputies say.
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
Douglas Shultz (left), Jamie Jones (center) and Tanner Lowes (right) were arrested Friday after...
Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet
Charleston County investigators say they believe two shooting incidents Sunday in the Adams Run...
Charleston County deputies investigate pair of Sunday shootings

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gun violence forum brings Charleston leaders together to find solutions
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston salutes veterans at annual Veterans Day Parade
Lowvelo offered riders a choice of four cycling routes to take this year while also...
MUSC hosts Lowvelo Bike Ride in fight against cancer
The Charleston Animal Society has been named a finalist in the Animal Welfare Category of the...
Help Charleston Animal Society win a Land Rover Defender