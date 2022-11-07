Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville.

Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.

They are the matriarch and patriarch of four generations, including 12 children, 39 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren, and 28 great-great-grandchildren. They also have three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

Hicks was employed by the Dorchester County District Four school system as a Food Service Technician.

Family members say she still makes daily phone calls to her friends and family. She also calls the local Westbury Ace Hardware Store in Harleyville to order what she wants and have it delivered to her home.

Her latest request just a few weeks ago was to be taken to Walmart so that she could ride one of the electric scooters to the shoe section. She wanted to pick out her own shoes.

Family members say she is full of life and tries to be independent. Loved ones say they are thankful and blessed to still have her be a part of their lives.

Live 5 would like to extend a very happy 103rd birthday greeting to Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks.

Rollie Mae Hicks and her husband, 97-year-old Edward Hicks have been married 78 years. (Hicks Family)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.