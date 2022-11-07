SC Lottery
Goose Creek man charged after drugs, gun found during traffic stop

Hanahan Police say they have charged a Goose Creek man after they say they found drugs and a gun in his car after a traffic stop.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police say they have charged a Goose Creek man after they say they found drugs and a gun in his car after a traffic stop.

Malcolm Saunders is facing multiple drug and weapon charges. Hanahan officers say they pulled Saunders over on Nov. 5 for speeding on North Rhett Avenue.

Officers found 135 grams of marijuana, 5.48 grams of fentanyl, 9.23 grams of meth, 14.09 grams of cocaine, 2.58 grams of crack cocaine, 65 doses of Xanax, 206 doses of oxycodone and a 99mm pistol in his car.

Saunders is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center on charges of false information to police, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

