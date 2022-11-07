SC Lottery
‘Intentionally set’ fire being investigated at Stratford High School, officials say

The Goose Creek Fire Department says a fire at Statford High School was intentionally set on Monday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Fire Department says a fire at Statford High School was intentionally set on Monday.

Fire Chief Michael Nixon says the police department is investigating after they believe a fire was intentionally set in the school.

Nixon says one student was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The Berkeley County School District announced an early dismissal for 12:45 p.m. after there was a presence of smoke in the building.

The students and staff were originally evacuated after reports of a fire in a restroom.

